Sports

Southern Utah pulls away from D-III Benedictine, 85-68

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 12:29 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CEDAR CITY, Utah

James McGee knocked down all six 3-pointers he attempted and finished with 25 points to lead Southern Utah to an 85-68 win over Division III Benedictine University at Mesa on Tuesday night.

The Thunderbirds came into the game fresh off an 81-69 win over San Diego State, their first against a team from the Mountain West Conference since 2006.

But the Redhawks, a small Roman Catholic school from Arizona, ignored the hype of playing a Division I Big Sky Conference program and hung around the entire game. Carter Aby scored a dozen points, Richie Thornton V added 11 and Jorge Cano chipped in 10 while Benedictine shot 40.3 percent from the field (25 of 62), including 7 of 21 from distance.

Southern Utah shot 27 of 71 from the floor (38 percent) and was just 10 of 27 from distance. But the Thunderbirds were 21 of 29 from the free-throw line.

  Comments  

