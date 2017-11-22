Sports

Moneke leads UC Davis over Sacramento State 64-47

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 12:29 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Chima Moneke scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead UC Davis in a 64-47 rout of Sacramento State on Tuesday night.

Moneke was 6 of 17 from the floor. Siler Schneider made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for UC Davis (3-1). A.J. John chipped in 12 points.

Justin Strings had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Sacramento State (1-3).

The Aggies pulled away early in the game, using a 20-4 run to help build a 36-20 halftime lead. Moneke scored six points, and Schneider and Michael Onyebalu added four during the stretch. Sacramento State was scoreless for nearly six minutes before Strings made a dunk.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Hornets went another seven minutes in the second half without a bucket before an 11-4 spurt, capped by back-to-back 3s from Strings and Jordan Tolbert, pulled them to 46-43 with 6:32 to play. The Aggies closed the game with an 18-4 run.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

    Winthrop hosted thousands of Rock Hill school children for its Nov. 21 game against Mars Hill. The noise they created was extremely loud.

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game
Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs
Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team 0:41

Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team

View More Video