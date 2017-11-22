Former SEC quarterback savoring HBCU experience at Grambling

Grambling's senior quarterback Devante Kincade strikes a "muscleman" pose on the sidelines while waiting for his turn to run plays during practice, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in Grambling, La. Kincade, who played two seasons at Ole Miss, says playing football at a Historically Black College or University is an experience to savor. Playing at an HBCU is not just about entertaining halftime shows the schools are known for, it's about community. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo