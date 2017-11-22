Everton striker Niasse handed retrospective ban for diving

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015 file photo, Lokomotiv's Baye Oumar Niasse controls the ball during the Europa League group H soccer match between Sporting CP and Lokomotiv Moscow at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon. Everton striker Oumar Niasse has become the first Premier League player to be handed a retrospective ban for diving. Niasse was banned Wednesday Nov. 22, 2017 for two games. Steven Governo, file AP Photo