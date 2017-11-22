Australia's Jason Day lines up his putt on the 15th green during the opening round of the Australian Open Golf tournament in Sydney, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Australia's Jason Day lines up his putt on the 15th green during the opening round of the Australian Open Golf tournament in Sydney, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Rick Rycroft AP Photo
Australia's Jason Day lines up his putt on the 15th green during the opening round of the Australian Open Golf tournament in Sydney, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Rick Rycroft AP Photo

Sports

Day has late trouble, still among Australian Open leaders

AP Sports Writer

November 22, 2017 08:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SYDNEY

Jason Day's first tournament round in Australia in four years was a 5-under 66 to put him among the leaders early Thursday at the Australian Open.

Day's round came unhinged late with a double-bogey six on the par-4 eighth hole, his second-last of the day.

But Day recovered quickly to birdie his last hole to sit three strokes behind fellow Australian and early leader Cameron Davis, who started on the first, had six front-nine birdies and shot 63 at The Australian Golf Club.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth, attempting to win the Australian Open for the third time in four years, had an afternoon start on Australia's oldest golf course, founded in 1882.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

    Winthrop hosted thousands of Rock Hill school children for its Nov. 21 game against Mars Hill. The noise they created was extremely loud.

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game
Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs
Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team 0:41

Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team

View More Video