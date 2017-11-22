Sports

Almonacy has big game as Stony Brook ends 4-game skid, 77-64

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 08:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

STONY BROOK, N.Y.

In its first home game after losing four straight to begin the season, Stony Brook fended off Brown 77-64 on Wednesday.

Michael Almonacy came up big down the stretch, grabbing four defensive rebounds as Brown put up 3-pointers in an effort to close the gap, and scored six straight from the foul line in the last 1:42. Almonacy finished with 13 points off the bench, was a perfect 8-for-8 at the foul line and collared six defensive boards — seven total — with three assists for the Seawolves (1-4). UC Iroegbu scored 14 with four assists, Akwasi Yeboah scored 13 with a trio of 3-pointers, Elijah Olaniyi scored 11 and Bryan Sekunda 10 for Stony Brook.

The Seawolves shot 50 percent from the field and held Brown to 33-percent shooting.

Desmond Cambridge led the Bears (2-2) with 17 points, Zach Hunsaker and Brandon Anderson added 12 apiece.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An Almonacy drive with 10:33 to play gave Stony Brook a 52-51 lead that it extended to 71-59 by the 2:07 mark.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

    Winthrop hosted thousands of Rock Hill school children for its Nov. 21 game against Mars Hill. The noise they created was extremely loud.

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game
Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs
Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team 0:41

Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team

View More Video