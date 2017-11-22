Sports

Princeton uses 2nd-half spurt to beat Lafayette 60-46

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 09:51 PM

PRINCETON, N.J.

Devin Cannady scored 17 points with seven rebounds and Sebastian Much scored 10 and Princeton grabbed its first win of the season against winless Lafayette with a 60-46 win on Wednesday night.

The Leopards led 29-27 at halftime, but Much made a layup and two 3-pointers, Aaron Young hit a jumper and a 3, Richmond Aririguzoh had a free throw and Mike LeBlanc's 3 turned Princeton (1-3) around from trailing 33-31 to leading 48-35 with 10:22 left to play. Lafayette (0-4) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Princeton shot 20 of 51 (39.2 percent) from the field but was aided by 10-of-28 shooting (35.7) from beyond the 3-point line. The Tigers owned a 37-24 rebounding edge with 10 coming on the offensive end.

Matt Klinewski and Justin Jaworski lead Lafayette with 13 each.

