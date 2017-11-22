Sports

No. 12 Cincinnati wins inaugural Cayman Islands Classic

November 22, 2017

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands

Gary Clark scored 17 points, Kyle Washington had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 12 Cincinnati won the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic with a 78-53 victory over Wyoming on Wednesday night.

Clark was named the MVP of the three-game event with 49 points, 28 boards and seven assists.

Clark scored the first nine points of the game and Cincinnati extended it to 20-2 after nine minutes. Wyoming only made one field goal in the final six minutes of the half but Louis Adams' basket pulled the Cowboys within 37-20 at the break.

Clark made the first basket after halftime and Wyoming had one field goal in the first five minutes to trail 47-24 after Jacob Evans' 3-pointer.

Evans and Cane Broome each added 10 points for Cincinnati (6-0).

Hayden Dalton led Wyoming (4-1) with three 3-pointers and 15 points. Alan Herndon and Louis Adams each added 12 points for the Cowboys, who were outrebounded 43-28.

