Sports

Lofton, Chuha lead New Mexico St. past Colorado St. 89-76

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 12:41 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LAS CRUCES, N.M.

Zach Lofton scored 30 points and Eli Chuha added 24 points and the two only missed a combined six shots and New Mexico State beat Colorado State 89-76 on Wednesday.

Lofton went 12-of-15 shooting and Chuha was 8 of 11 and the duo shot 77 percent from the floor while the rest of the Lobos went 14 for 32 (43.8).

New Mexico State (3-1) built a 15-7 lead after a Lofton jumper and a pair of free throws by Chuha. J.D. Paige hit a jumper and a 3-pointer and Prentiss Nixon buried a 3 to tie it before the Aggies went on an 18-6 run. New Mexico State led 43-36 halftime. A.J. Harris made back-to-back 3s and the lead went to 53-41.

Che Bob led Colorado State (2-3) with 21 points, Nixon 15 and Paige added 10.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Rams still the lead the all-time series 5-2.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

    Winthrop hosted thousands of Rock Hill school children for its Nov. 21 game against Mars Hill. The noise they created was extremely loud.

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game
Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs
Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team 0:41

Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team

View More Video