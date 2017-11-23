Sports

Aly, CSU Bakersfield beat Alaska Anchorage 59-39

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 02:22 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Moataz Aly had 16 points, Rickey Holden scored 14 and CSU Bakersfield cruised to a 59-39 win over Division II Alaska Anchorage on Wednesday night in a first-round game at the Great Alaska Shootout.

Shon Briggs added eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks, while Brent Wrapp tied a career-high with 11 assists for Bakersfield (3-2). Wrapp moved past Fred Eckles (1989-92) into second on the school's career assists list with 397.

Aly had two layups and a dunk during an 8-2 spurt to open the game and CSUB never trailed. D.J. Ursey's layup with 5:39 left in the first half pulled Anchorage within one points, but the Seawolves missed their final six field-goal attempts, and Bakersfield scored 11 of the last 12 points, in the first half to make it 25-14 at the break.

UAA's Josiah Wood hit a jumper to open the second half, but Aly answered with a conventional 3-point play and the Roadrunners led by double figures the rest of the way.

Ursey and Wood led the Seawolves with nine points apiece.

It was the second-fewest points allowed by CSUB — which limited La Verne to 36 in 2014 — since moving to Division I in 2007.

Bakersfield will play Idaho in the semifinals on Friday, and the Seawolves will face Santa Clara in the consolation bracket on Thursday.

