Bowl bid at stake when UCLA faces Cal without Mora

This photo taken Oct. 21, 2017, shows UCLA offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch, left, talking with quarterback Josh Rosen, center, and head coach Jim Mora during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pasadena, Calif. Fisch is UCLA's head coach for the week after Jim Mora's surprise firing, and he's hoping to extend that gig for at least another month. The veteran offensive coordinator has been promoted for the Bruins' season finale against California, and Fisch hopes to honor Mora's legacy with a win that would make UCLA bowl-eligible. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo