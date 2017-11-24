Sports

French club Lille appoints interim four-man coaching team

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 06:11 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LILLE, France

A four-man coaching team will take provisional charge of French soccer club Lille in the wake of Marcelo Bielsa's dismissal.

Lille says Fernando Da Cruz, Joao Sacramento, Benoit Delaval and Franck Mantaux will be in charge of the team until further notice.

Lille announced earlier this week that Bielsa had been suspended "as part of a procedure started by the club" following a 3-0 loss at Amiens.

The northern side is in 19th place and next travels Saturday to Montpellier, which has the best defense in the league.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bielsa joined Lille this season but failed to make the club competitive. After finishing a disappointing 11th last season, Lille hired the coach — affectionately known as "El Loco Bielsa" (Crazy Bielsa) — with the aim of returning to the Champions League.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up

    South Pointe defensive line coach Gerald Peake is known for his humor and biting wit. He wore a wireless mic during Tuesday’s practice to give an idea of what a normal day around him is like.

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up
Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road 0:33

Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road
Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

View More Video