Peru's players celebrate after a play-off qualifying match for the 2018 Russian World Cup against New Zealand in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Peru beat New Zealand 2-0 to win a two-leg playoff and earn the 32nd and last spot in the World Cup field in Russia. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo

FIFA reminds World Cup-bound Peru about government meddling

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 08:07 AM

ZURICH

FIFA has reminded the Peruvian soccer federation of rules prohibiting interference by national governments, one week after the South American country qualified for its first World Cup since 1982.

FIFA says the letter reacts to the "current draft of the Peruvian Sports Law" presented to a congressional committee last month. FIFA says the proposed text to lawmakers includes "certain items that, if implemented, would contravene the FIFA Statutes."

In serious cases, FIFA can suspend a country's national and club teams, plus officials, from international competitions and meetings.

Peruvian officials are due in Moscow next week for the World Cup draw.

Peru is not likely to be facing any action, but FIFA has promised to "continue to monitor the situation."

