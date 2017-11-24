Xavier Cooks won’t play for Winthrop at Auburn after ‘unbecoming’ conduct

Winthrop University senior forward Xavier Cooks will not play in a road game Friday night against Auburn University, according to a press release sent Friday afternoon by the Winthrop athletics department.
The game, which will be broadcast on the SEC Network, is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey said Cooks would be inactive tonight because of “unbecoming” conduct during a Thursday practice.
“Xavier’s actions yesterday while competing at practice were unbecoming of a Winthrop basketball player,” Kelsey said in a statement. “We are working with him to learn to channel his emotions constructively. We hold our players to a high standard. I’m excited to see his response tomorrow at practice.”
Winthrop is currently 2-2, while Auburn is 3-1.
