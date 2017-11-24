Winthrop's Xavier Cooks drives to the basket for two of his 11 first half points as Winthrop hosts High Point in Big South Conference basketball in January 2016.
Winthrop's Xavier Cooks drives to the basket for two of his 11 first half points as Winthrop hosts High Point in Big South Conference basketball in January 2016. Herald file photo
Winthrop's Xavier Cooks drives to the basket for two of his 11 first half points as Winthrop hosts High Point in Big South Conference basketball in January 2016. Herald file photo

Sports

Xavier Cooks won’t play for Winthrop at Auburn after ‘unbecoming’ conduct

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

November 24, 2017 04:46 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

Winthrop University senior forward Xavier Cooks will not play in a road game Friday night against Auburn University, according to a press release sent Friday afternoon by the Winthrop athletics department.

The game, which will be broadcast on the SEC Network, is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey said Cooks would be inactive tonight because of “unbecoming” conduct during a Thursday practice.

“Xavier’s actions yesterday while competing at practice were unbecoming of a Winthrop basketball player,” Kelsey said in a statement. “We are working with him to learn to channel his emotions constructively. We hold our players to a high standard. I’m excited to see his response tomorrow at practice.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Winthrop is currently 2-2, while Auburn is 3-1.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up

    South Pointe defensive line coach Gerald Peake is known for his humor and biting wit. He wore a wireless mic during Tuesday’s practice to give an idea of what a normal day around him is like.

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up
Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road 0:33

Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road
Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:20

Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game

View More Video