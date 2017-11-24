Sports

Teague a late scratch for Timberwolves against Heat

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 08:07 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MINNEAPOLIS

Minnesota point guard Jeff Teague sat out the Timberwolves' game Friday night against the Miami Heat because of a right Achilles injury.

The team announced the injury just minutes before the game. Aaron Brooks started for Minnesota, which also was without reserve forward Nemanja Bjelica. Bjelica is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain.

In his first season with the Timberwolves, Teague has averaged 14.0 points and 7.5 assists. He's coming off a 22-point, 11-assist performance Wednesday night in a home victory over Orlando.

