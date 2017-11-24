Sports

Laster, Kirk score 20; Ohio beats Mount St. Mary's, 96-77

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 09:40 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 28 MINUTES AGO

ATHENS, Ohio

Mike Laster and Teyvion Kirk each scored 20 points and Ohio cruised past Mount St. Mary's, 96-77 in a nonconference game Friday night.

The Bobcats won one of three games at the Charleston Classic, losing to Clemson and Dayton before battling back from an 18-point deficit to beat Indiana State in quadruple overtime to take seventh place.

Jordan Dartis drilled a 3-pointer to push the Ohio lead to double digits, 25-13 with 11:17 left in the first half and the Bobcats held a 13-point advantage at intermission.

Both teams shot well from the field. Ohio hit 39 of 71 shots from the field (54.9 percent), including 9 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Mountaineers hit 50 percent of their shots from the floor (31 of 62) and knocked down 11 of 32 attempts from deep.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Junior Robinson scored 21 points and dished 10 assists for Mount St. Mary's.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game

    Derion Kendrick talked after amassing over 400 yards and seven touchdowns to help South Pointe smash Greer and return to a fourth straight state championship game.

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game 0:35

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game
Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up
Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road 0:33

Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road

View More Video