Allen leads Rider to 2nd win this season over Hampton, 94-80

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 12:50 AM

Jordan Allen scored 22 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring as Rider beat Hampton for the second time this season, this time at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Friday night.

The Broncs have beaten Hampton in all four meetings between the schools, including a 90-75 victory in the season opener. Rider now has won four straight and five of six to start the season.

Allen hit 4 of 9 3-point attempts and was 7 of 17 from the field. Dimencio Vaughn added 19 points, Frederick Scott added 15 and Stevie Jordan scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Rider shot 32 of 62 from the field (51.6 percent), including 9 of 20 from beyond the arc, and converted 21 of 29 from the free throw line.

Hampton (2-5) got 19 points from Jermaine Marrow and another 18 from Greg Heckstall while shooting 31 of 67 from the field (46.3 percent).

