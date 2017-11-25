No. 14 Stanford women cruise past Belmont 74-53

Alanna Smith finished with a double-double and No. 14 Stanford's defense clamped down in the second half as the Cardinal rolled to a 74-53 victory over Belmont on Friday night in the Play4Kay Showcase.
Smith scored 23, connecting on 10 of 16 shots from the floor, and grabbed 11 rebounds for Stanford (4-2), which had its hands full in the first half. Belmont's Sierra Jones buried a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in the second quarter to pull the Bruins (4-2) even at 37 at halftime.
But the second half was a different story as Stanford held Belmont to 16 points. The Bruins hit just 6 of 23 shots in the final 20 minutes and Stanford used a 14-0 run over the final 7:19 of the third quarter to put the game away.
Alexa Romano made half her 10 shots and scored 11 for Stanford.
Darby Maggard paced the Bruins with 13 points and six rebounds, but she scored just two in the second half. Kylee Smith added 10 points for Belmont.
