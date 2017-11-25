Japan's Urawa Reds' Rafael da Silva, in red, Al Hilal of Saudi ArabiaAl Hilal's Mohammed Jahfali, right, fight for the ball during the second leg of their AFC Champions League final soccer match in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Japan's Urawa Reds' Rafael da Silva, in red, Al Hilal of Saudi ArabiaAl Hilal's Mohammed Jahfali, right, fight for the ball during the second leg of their AFC Champions League final soccer match in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Koji Sasahara AP Photo
Japan's Urawa Reds' Rafael da Silva, in red, Al Hilal of Saudi ArabiaAl Hilal's Mohammed Jahfali, right, fight for the ball during the second leg of their AFC Champions League final soccer match in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Koji Sasahara AP Photo

Sports

Silva scores as Urawa wins 2nd Asian Champions League title

Associated Press

November 25, 2017 10:40 AM

Rafael Silva scored late to give Urawa Reds of Japan a 2-1 aggregate victory over Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the Asian Champions League final on Saturday.

The Brazilian fired home at Saitama Stadium in the 88th minute for a 1-0 win in the second leg. Silva also scored for Urawa in the 1-1 draw from the first leg in Riyadh.

Urawa secured its second continental title, 10 years after the first.

"I can't put this feeling into words," Silva said. "I've been trying to overcome an injury for the past week and it has been difficult, but we've all been in a difficult situation and we've come through it."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Al Hilal, reduced to 10 men late in the game, has won the title twice, but not since 2000. It also reached the final in 2014.

The Saudi club had more possession and chances but was unable to break down the compact host.

Frustration grew and, with 12 minutes remaining, Salem Al Dawsari was sent off for a late tackle.

With two minutes left, Silva sent almost 60,000 fans wild with an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net from just inside the area.

"We played well during the tournament but today circumstances were against us," said Al Hilal coach Ramon Diaz, referring to injuries to star players Eduardo and Omar Khribin. "We were unlucky but this is football."

Urawa will represent Asia at the Club World Cup in December.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game

    Derion Kendrick talked after amassing over 400 yards and seven touchdowns to help South Pointe smash Greer and return to a fourth straight state championship game.

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game 0:35

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game
Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up
Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road 0:33

Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road

View More Video