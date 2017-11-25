Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, of Germany, perform during the pairs short program at Skate America, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Massot, Savchenko overcome injury to win Skate America

November 25, 2017 03:57 PM

LAKE PLACID, N.Y.

Germany's Bruno Massot and Aliona Savchenko overcame Massot's back injury to win Skate America on Saturday, capping a week when Massot also overcame a major obstacle for competing at the Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The French-born Massot found out Thursday he had passed the German citizenship test, clearing the way for him and Savchenko to participate in South Korea.

The pair struggled Friday in the short program, with Massot falling on a triple salchow. He said Saturday he has a back injury, which he expects to bother him through the Olympics.

He pushed through in the free skate Saturday, and he and Savchenko produced a final score of 223.13. China's Yu Xiaoyu and Zhang Hao were second at 219.20, and Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford were third at 215.68. All three teams qualified for the Grand Prix Final in Japan next month.

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim were the top American pair at fifth place. Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier finished seventh, and Deanna Stellato and Nathan Bartholomay were eighth in the eight-team event.

