Southern Miss edges Marshall 28-27 on failed 2-point attempt

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 06:47 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

Kwadra Griggs threw three touchdown passes for Southern Mississippi, but a failed 2-point conversion with 1:15 to play was the difference in a 28-27 victory over Marshall on Saturday.

Trailing 28-21 with 2:22 remaining, Marshall's (7-5, 4-4 Conference USA) Chase Litton led a six-play scoring drive, highlighted by a Southern Miss unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Yurachek to pull the Thundering Herd to 28-27. But Jackson White's pass was intercepted by Jomez Applewhite on the 2-point attempt. Southern Miss (8-4, 6-2) recovered the ensuing onside kick then ran out the clock.

Griggs connected with Korey Robertson on a 16-yard touchdown pass, and had a pair of scoring throws to Allenzae Staggers in the second half. Griggs' 9-yarder to Staggers gave the Golden Eagles a 28-21 lead with 9:44 remaining.

Ito Smith had 150 yards rushing and a 3-yard touchdown run for Southern Miss. Robertson finished with seven catches for 118 yards.

Litton completed 26 of 44 passes for 308 yards and four touchdowns, three to Yurachek.

