Bethune-Cookman puts win on Tabb, tops Florida College 95-67

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.

Brandon Tabb launched 17 3-point attempts, connecting on five and scoring 19 points to lead Bethune-Cookman in a 95-67 rout of Florida College on Saturday.

Both teams attempted 37 shots from behind the arc. The Wildcats connected 10 times. The Falcons, who compete in the small-school oriented USCAA, connected on nine.

Shawntrez Davis finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Bethune-Cookman (3-3) and Soufiyane Diakite contributed 15 points and eight boards.

BCU needed barely three minutes to build its first double-digit lead and extended it to 51-29 by intermission. Isaiah Bailey's three-point play pushed the lead past 30 points, 85-54.

The Wildcats shot 45.1 percent from the field (37 of 82) and held a decided edge on the boards, outrebounding Florida College 57-43.

Jordan Benjamin, Zach Brock and Darwin Morales each scored 10 points for the Falcons, who were 22 of 70 from the field (31.4 percent).

