Tulsa's D'Angelo Brewer
Tulsa's D'Angelo Brewer 4) is tackled by Temple defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla.
Tulsa's D'Angelo Brewer 4) is tackled by Temple defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla.

Sports

There are now more bowl eligible teams (79) than needed

AP Sports Writer

November 26, 2017 01:39 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

There are more bowl eligible teams than needed this year.

Utah became the 79th bowl eligible team when it beat Colorado on Saturday night. Louisiana Tech, Temple, Duke, Middle Tennessee and Purdue also became bowl eligible earlier in the day.

There are spots for 78 FBS teams in bowls this season. In the past couple seasons, five-win teams have had to play in bowls because there weren't enough .500 teams. That's not necessary now.

In fact, Florida State (5-6), New Mexico State (5-6) and Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6) can also become bowl eligible with victories next week, so there could be a handful of eligible teams that don't get to play on.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game

    Derion Kendrick talked after amassing over 400 yards and seven touchdowns to help South Pointe smash Greer and return to a fourth straight state championship game.

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game 0:35

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game
Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up
Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road 0:33

Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road

View More Video