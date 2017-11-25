Sports

Broughton sparks Eastern Kentucky to a 99-71 win over Asbury

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 08:03 PM

RICHMOND, Ky.

Peyton Broughton scored 21 points and Eastern Kentucky kicked it into gear in the second half of its 99-71 win over NAIA-neighbor Asbury University on Saturday.

The Eagles, from Wilmore, Kentucky, hung tough through the first half, trailing by just six points at intermission. The Colonels opened the second half with an 11-3 run and never looked back.

Nick Mayo dripped in 19 points and collected seven rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. Dedric Boyd scored 17 points and dished out 12 assists.

Eastern Kentucky (3-3) shot 44.7 percent from the field, hitting 34 of 76, including 7 of 25 from behind the 3-point arc. The Colonels controlled the glass, 56-36.

Asbury took 38 of their 69 field-goal attempts from behind the arc, knocking down 12 (31.6 percent).

Clif Conley scored 18 points, Trenton Thompson added 16 and Will Henderson grabbed 11 rebounds for the Eagles.

