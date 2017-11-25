Georgetown holds on for 82-76 win over Richmond

Sports

RICHMOND, Va.

Marcus Derrickson scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Georgetown remained undefeated, holding on for an 82-76 win over Richmond on Saturday night.

Jonathan Mulmore added 15 points and eight assists for the Hoyas (4-0). Jessie Govan had 14 points and six rebounds, Jamorko Pickett had 12 points and seven rebounds and Kaleb Johnson chipped in 11 points.

Georgetown led 40-39 at the break and Govan scored 10 points early in the second half to help push it to 57-52 with 11:41 left to play. Richmond took a brief 59-57 lead with 9:26 remaining but Derrickson replied with a 3-pointer plus four free throws and a layup as part of a 17-8 run that put the Hoyas back on top 74-67 with 4:19 remaining. They led the rest of the way.

De'Monte Buckingham scored 28 points with six rebounds for the Spiders (1-5). Grant Golden added 24 points and 10 rebounds.

