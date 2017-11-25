Sports

Hervey, Wilson, Neal help Arlington defeat Niagara 95-90

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 09:30 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.

Kaelon Wilson, Kevin Hervey and Erick Neal stepped up to score 15 of UT Arlington's final 16 points in a come-from-behind 95-90 win Saturday night and claim the Barclay's Center Classic regional title.

Hervey finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks (4-1), Wilson scored a career-best 22 and Neal added 17 points and dished a career-best 15 assists. Neal was named tournament MVP.

Wilson downed 3-pointer, Hervey had two baskets and Neal one in a 9-2 run that gave UT Arlington an 87-83 lead with 2:38 to play. It was the Mavericks first lead of the half.

Kahlil Dukes hit a pair of free throws plus a 3-pointer as Niagara (2-4) stayed close, but Dukes and Matt Scott each missed from 3 inside the last 14 seconds. Hervey controlled both rebounds.

Scott led the Purple Eagles with 26 points, Dukes scored 25 and the duo was named to the all-tournament team.

