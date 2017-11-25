Sports

Rice holds off St. Thomas 70-59 behind Lapray

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 09:36 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

HOUSTON

A.J. Lapray scored 16 points with a career-high 10 rebounds, Miles Lester made a go-ahead free throw, and Rice closed on a 23-6 run to hold off crosstown foe NAIA St. Thomas (Texas) 70-59 on Saturday night.

Austin Meyer scored a career-high 14 off the bench, Bishop Mency grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds, and the Owls (2-4) outrebounded the Celts 47-31 and made 29 of 38 free throws.

The Celts rallied to a 45-42 lead on Orowo Eleyae's layup with 12:45 to play after Rice made 2 of 9 from the floor. Lapray's 3 put Rice up 47-45, but Sam Flores' 3 sparked an 8-0 run and the Celts led 53-47. Rice scored six straight to tie it at 53 before Lester's go-ahead free throw and 3-pointer put the Owls up 57-53. Rice hit six free throws in the final 1:27 to seal it.

Lapray opened with a 3 to spark a 13-5 run and Rice led 35-30 at halftime behind his three 3-pointers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Byron Makel scored 17 for the Celts (5-2), Flores added 12 and Kennard Robinson had 10.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game

    Derion Kendrick talked after amassing over 400 yards and seven touchdowns to help South Pointe smash Greer and return to a fourth straight state championship game.

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game 0:35

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game
Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up
Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road 0:33

Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road

View More Video