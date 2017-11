0:35 Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game Pause

2:29 What Will Muschamp said about USC loss to Clemson

0:45 Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries

0:38 How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson

0:30 Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time

2:02 Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

0:40 York County Library Food for Fines in December

1:24 Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting

2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer