BYU running back Riley Burt scores a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Honolulu. BYU won 30-20. Eugene Tanner AP Photo
Sports

Squally Canada runs for 2 TDs; BYU beats Hawaii 30-20

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 12:48 AM

HONOLULU

Squally Canada ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns and BYU beat Hawaii 30-20 on Saturday night.

Joe Critchlow threw for 166 yards and a touchdown for BYU (4-9), which won three of its last five games.

Diocemy Saint Juste had just 39 yards rushing for Hawaii (3-9), but his 14-yard run in the fourth quarter set a single-season program record. Saint Juste ends the season with 1,510 yards rushing, surpassing Travis Sims' 1,498 yards set in 1992. Dru Brown had 258 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Canada ran for a 40-yard touchdown to cap the Cougars first possession, and he had a 13-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Critchlow's 11-yard touchdown pass to Neil Pau'u stretched the BYU lead to 20-7 late in the third.

Solomon Matautia scored on a 42-yard fumble return for Hawaii in the first quarter. Brown's 15-yard touchdown pass to Ammon Barker pulled Hawaii to 20-13 early in the fourth.

Riley Burt's first career touchdown for BYU, an 11-yard run, made it 30-13 with 3:46 left.

