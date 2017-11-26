Sports

Central Michigan beats CSUB for Great Alaska Shootout title

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 02:59 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Shawn Roundtree had 15 points and six assist to lead Central Michigan to a 75-72 win over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday night in the championship game of the 40th, and final, Great Alaska Shootout.

Luke Meyer shot 6 of 7 from the field and finished with 14 points, David DiLeo scored 13 — including four 3-pointers — and Cecil Williams added 12 points and four assists for Central Michigan (5-1).

Meyer hit a 3-pointer to give the Chippewas a 35-32 lead late in the first half and they led until Damiyne Durham's 3 gave CSUB (4-3) a one-point advantage with 3½ minutes to go. Roundtree answered with a layup and, after Shon Brigg scored for the Roadrunners with three minutes left, Williams made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 72-all. But Bakersfield missed its final seven shots — including four on one possession — and Central Michigan hit 3 of 7 foul shots down the stretch to seal it.

Durham had a season-high 24 points and Rickey Holden scored 15 for the Roadrunners. CSUB had 24 assists — including nine by Brent Wrapp — on 27 field goals.

According to reports, the Great Alaska Shootout — the nation's longest-running regular-season tournament — is no longer financially viable.

