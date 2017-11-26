Sports

Deportivo and Athletic draw 2-2 in Spanish league

November 26, 2017

MADRID

Deportivo La Coruna and Athletic Bilbao played to a 2-2 draw that kept both teams near the bottom of the standings in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Athletic, winless in five matches, was ahead twice but couldn't hold on to the victory at Riazor Stadium in La Coruna.

Markel Susaeta opened the scoring for the visitors and Adrian Lopez equalized before halftime. Inaki Williams put Athletic in front again early in the second half and Fabian Schar evened the match again near the end.

Athletic twice hit the post, including with a close-range shot by Williams when the game was tied 2-2.

Athletic is sitting 15th in the standings with 13 points from 13 matches. It hasn't won in the league since a 1-0 result against Sevilla last month. The Bilbao club has drawn two in a row in the league.

Deportivo, coming off two straight losses, is in 17th place with 12 points, just outside the relegation zone.

More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga

