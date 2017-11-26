Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin reacts on the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin reacts on the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Gerald Herbert AP Photo
Texas A&M fires coach Kevin Sumlin after 6 seasons

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 03:59 PM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas

Texas A&M has fired coach Kevin Sumlin after six winning seasons.

The first black head coach in program history was 51-26 and never had a losing season. But his first year at A&M was his best, and he never could come close to matching it.

In 2012, Sumlin had a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in Johnny Manziel and ushered in the program's move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference by going 11-2. That earned him a new contract and $5 million per year salary, but the Aggies have not won more than nine games since.

The Aggies ended their regular season on Saturday by losing to LSU. They dropped to 7-5 and finish 4-4 in the SEC for the fourth time under Sumlin.

The 53-year-old Sumlin had two years left on his contract.

