Herndon, Dalton lead Wyoming past New Mexico Highlands 83-70

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 08:20 PM

LARAMIE, Wyo.

Alan Herndon and Hayden Dalton each scored 16 points to help Wyoming beat Division II New Mexico Highland 83-70 on Sunday.

Wyoming shot 50 percent from the field, hitting on 31 of its 62 shot, including 13 of 29 from behind the 3-point arc.

Herndon hit 6 of 7 from the field, grabbed seven boards and blocked three shots for Wyoming (5-1). Justin James added 15 points.

Deion Bauman came off the New Mexico Highlands bench to hit 6 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 5 from deep, to finish with 16 points. Jacob Holland finished with 13 points and Chris Lewis grabbed 12 rebounds. Nmamdi Okoro had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. Highlands shot 38.2 percent (26 of 68) from the field, including 10 of 25 from deep.

New Mexico Highlands, from Las Vegas, New Mexico, battled Wyoming to a draw on the boards, with each team pulling down 39 caroms.

