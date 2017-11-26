Sports

Rorie helps Montana hold off pesky Carroll College, 86-75

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 11:21 PM

MISSOULA, Mont.

Ahmaad Rorie scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half and Montana held off a dogged squad from in-state NAIA rival Carroll College 86-75 on Sunday night.

The Grizzlies took the lead for good when Jamar Akoh converted a layup with 7:24 left in the first half that made it 28-26, but they were never able to truly pull away from Carroll.

Carroll stayed within single digits for much of the game. Despite falling behind by as many as 12 points early in the second half, the Saints battled back to trail by just five, 64-59 after Ryan Imhoff's three-point play with 10:05 left.

Montana (4-2) shot 55.9 percent from the field, hitting 33 of 59 shots, including 5 of 13 from behind the 3-point arc. Akoh finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Michael Oquine scored 15.

Imhoff led Carroll with 25 points and the Saints hit 25 of 45 from the field (55.6 percent) and 8 of 12 from deep.

Montana had 14-3 edge on the offensive glass and scored 18 second-chance points.

