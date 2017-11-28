Sports

Trump renewing his complaint about kneeling NFL players

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is renewing his complaints about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

Players have been kneeling to protest racism and police brutality, particularly toward people of color. Trump says the act is disrespectful and is hurting the game.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that at least 24 players kneeled during weekend play at stadiums that he says are having a hard time filling up with fans.

The president says: "The American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag and our National Anthem. Weak and out of control!"

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trump has branded the league as "weak" for not requiring players to stand during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach

    South Pointe coach Strait Herron called his 2017 team "The Prima Donna Tour" back in August. The Stallions are playing for the 4A state title Dec. 2 in Columbia. Stallions receiver Scott Robinson Jr. describes how the team took its coach's comment.

Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach

Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to 1:06

Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach
Watch: South Pointe’s Keshawn Veal talks about slowing down Hartsville offense 0:30

Watch: South Pointe’s Keshawn Veal talks about slowing down Hartsville offense
Watch: Scott Robinson Jr. talks about South Pointe football’s “Prima Donna Tour” 1:06

Watch: Scott Robinson Jr. talks about South Pointe football’s “Prima Donna Tour”

View More Video