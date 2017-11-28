Sports

Wyoming rodeo club coach dies of gunshot wound

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:56 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

CASPER, Wyo.

George Howard, the University of Wyoming's longtime rodeo club coach, has died after suffering a gunshot wound.

Converse County Undersheriff Nathan Hughes says Howard was in an area southwest of Douglas on Friday afternoon when the shooting was reported. He died Sunday at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. He was 59.

Officials have not said how the shooting occurred. It is still being investigated.

Howard was the head rodeo coach at Wyoming for 20 years and coached eight College National Finals Rodeo individual champions. The Wyoming women won team titles in 2007 and 2009 while the men finished second at the CNFR in 2003.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

University President Laurie Nichols released a statement saying Howard touched the lives of many cowgirls and cowboys and the university appreciates the leadership he provided.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach

    South Pointe coach Strait Herron called his 2017 team "The Prima Donna Tour" back in August. The Stallions are playing for the 4A state title Dec. 2 in Columbia. Stallions receiver Scott Robinson Jr. describes how the team took its coach's comment.

Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach

Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to 1:06

Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach
Watch: South Pointe’s Keshawn Veal talks about slowing down Hartsville offense 0:30

Watch: South Pointe’s Keshawn Veal talks about slowing down Hartsville offense
Watch: Scott Robinson Jr. talks about South Pointe football’s “Prima Donna Tour” 1:06

Watch: Scott Robinson Jr. talks about South Pointe football’s “Prima Donna Tour”

View More Video