Bulls' Mirotic attends 1st game since fight with Portis

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:10 PM

CHICAGO

Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic is attending a game for the first time since a preseason altercation with teammate Bobby Portis left him with several broken bones in his face as well as a concussion.

Mirotic was at the United Center for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. He remains sidelined with the injuries from the altercation at practice on Oct. 17. Portis served an eight-game suspension.

Coach Fred Hoiberg says the two have not talked as far as he knows. Mirotic started practicing with the team again on Monday, and they did go against each other at times.

Mirotic and forward Zach LaVine (torn ACL) will practice with the G League's Windy City Bulls while Chicago heads to Denver for a game on Thursday.

