Sports

Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown wins Conerly Trophy

By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer

November 28, 2017 09:59 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi receiver A.J. Brown won the Conerly Trophy, which is given to the state's top college football player.

The 6-foot-1 Brown leads the Southeastern Conference with 1,252 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. He had one of his best games in the Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State, hauling in six passes for 167 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 upset victory.

The other finalists for the award, which was presented on Tuesday night, were Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, Southern Mississippi running back Ito Smith and Alcorn State running back De'Lance Turner.

Fitzgerald came to Jackson for the Conerly Trophy ceremony despite suffering a dislocated right ankle in the Egg Bowl on Thursday. He had a cast over his leg and was on crutches, but said he hopes to be back for spring practice.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The award is presented by C Spire Wireless.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential

    Nation Ford basketball standout Zeb Graham took a minute to talk about his team's immense potential heading into the 2017-18 season. The Falcons are preseason ranked statewide and have a deep and talented roster.

Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential

Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential 1:12

Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential
Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to 1:06

Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach
Watch: South Pointe’s Keshawn Veal talks about slowing down Hartsville offense 0:30

Watch: South Pointe’s Keshawn Veal talks about slowing down Hartsville offense

View More Video