Porzingis leaves Knicks game with sprained right ankle

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:19 PM

NEW YORK

Forward Kristaps Porzingis left the Knicks' game against Miami in the first quarter Wednesday night with a sprained right ankle.

Porzingis was chasing a ball near the baseline and Miami's Justise Winslow stepped on his foot, which turned awkwardly. The Knicks called time and after teammate Jarrett Jack went to check on him near the Heat bench, Porzingis was helped to the locker room.

X-rays were negative and the Knicks said Porzingis was available to return.

The Knicks' leading scorer was off to a strong start, making his first two shots in the opening minutes.

