At 38, McCown still Jets' starter, not thinking retirement

In this Nov. 26, 2017, photo, New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown 15) talks to his line before the snap against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. McCown realizes that he's not a long-term answer at quarterback for the New York Jets. But at 38, he's not thinking too far ahead. His focus is squarely on the Kansas City Chiefs and not whether he'll remain under center the rest of the season or even continue to play beyond this year.