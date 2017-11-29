Sports

St. Francis (PA) downs American 100-89 behind Braxton

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:53 PM

LORETTO, Pa.

Keith Braxton scored 20 points and grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds and St. Francis (PA) beat American 100-89 on Wednesday night.

Braxton was one of six players for St. Francis (3-3) to score in double figures. Andred Wolford had 19, Jamaal King, 17, Deivydas Kuzavas, 16 with nine rebounds, Randall Gaskins Jr., scored 15 and Mark Flagg made all five of his field goals and finished with 11.

The Red Flash shot 60 percent (36 of 60) and missed only two of 20 free throws. The Red Flash led 52-39 at halftime.

Flagg's 3-point play off a layup and Braxton's layup put St. Francis ahead 71-48 with 14:41 left. Later, Larry Motuzis registered his own 7-0 run and brought American to within 76-69 seven minutes later but the Eagles couldn't get closer.

Sa'eed Nelson led American (2-4) with 24 points and nine assists, Motuzis added 23 and Cheikh Diallo, 20.

