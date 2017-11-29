Sports

Freshman Turner scores 27, Bowling Green beats SJSU 85-79

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:53 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio

Justin Turner made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Demajeo Wiggins had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, and Bowling Green beat San Jose State 85-79 on Wednesday night.

Bowling Green made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 28 seconds to seal it. Rodrick Caldwell was 3 of 4 and Turner capped the scoring with two makes in the closing seconds.

Turner, a freshman, scored 20-plus for the third time this season.

Derek Koch added 14 points and Caldwell 11 points with five assists for Bowling Green (6-2). The Falcons were 23 of 28 at the free-throw line compared with SJSU's 61-percent shooting at the line.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ryan Welage led San Jose State (2-4) with five 3-pointers and 23 points. Noah Baumann added 13 points, Oumar Barry 12 and Ashtin Chastain 10. Keith Fisher III grabbed 11 rebounds, Chastain 10 and the Spartans outrebounded Bowling Green 49-32 but turned it over 17 times.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

    Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese will try to conjure up a game plan to stop South Pointe's high-powered offense in Saturday's 4A football state championship game. Monday, he described what the process has been like so far.

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense
Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential 1:12

Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential
Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to 1:06

Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach

View More Video