Lopez leads Sacred Heart over UMass Lowell 87-80

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:56 PM

LOWELL, Mass.

Joseph Lopez scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Sacred Heart beat UMass Lowell 87-80 on Wednesday night.

Lopez was 8-of-15 shooting. Mario Matasovic and Sean Hoehn added 18 points apiece for Sacred Heart (3-4), which shot 56 percent from the field and bounced back from an 81-50 loss at Northwestern on Nov. 24. Zach Radz finished with 13 points.

Matt Harris scored 23 points and Jahad Thomas added 22 to lead the River Hawks (5-2), who had their five-game win streak snapped.

Sacred Heart trailed 39-35 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 15-2 surge for a 50-41 lead. Lopez and Kinnon LaRose scored five points each during the stretch.

Trailing 75-62 with 2:10 to play, Harris scored seven points, and Connor Bennett and Ryan Jones chipped in four points apiece as UMass Lowell cut the deficit to 79-75 with 54 seconds left. Radz then shot 6 of 6 from the line to help the Pioneers seal it.

