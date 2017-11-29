Sports

Cooks, Ferguson carry Winthrop past Furman 94-74

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:58 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 45 MINUTES AGO

GREENVILLE, S.C.

Xavier Cooks scored 24 points with 10 rebounds, Josh Ferguson had 17 points with 13 boards and Winthrop defeated Furman 93-74 on Wednesday night.

Anders Broman added 13 points and Nych Smith had 10 for the Eagles (4-3).

Cooks had 13 points in the first half when Furman shot 57 percent (21 of 37) and raced to a 52-32 lead. A 13-2 run, with six different players scoring, had the Eagles up 19-7 barely seven minutes into the game. Furman only made 2 of its first 10 shots.

Daniel Fowler had 16 points and Matt Rafferty 13 with 11 rebounds for the Paladins (4-3).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Furman made six straight free throws to end an early 9-1 surge in the second half but that only cut the deficit to 16 and the Paladins never challenged, shooting only 37 percent for the game (22 of 60) and going 5 of 24 behind the arc.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

    Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese will try to conjure up a game plan to stop South Pointe's high-powered offense in Saturday's 4A football state championship game. Monday, he described what the process has been like so far.

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense
Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential 1:12

Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential
Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to 1:06

Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach

View More Video