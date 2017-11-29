Sports

Magee with 26, Wofford beats Coastal Carolina 87-81

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 10:00 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CONWAY, S.C.

Fletcher Magee scored 26 points and dished seven assists as Wofford beat Coastal Carolina 87-81 on Wednesday night.

Magee was 10 of 14 from the field including 5 of 5 from beyond the arc for the Terriers (4-4). Trevor Stumpe added 16 points, Matthew Pegram had 14 points and seven boards, and Cameron Jackson chipped in 11 points.

Wofford averaged 55-percent shooting from the field, 77 percent from the line and 56 percent (14 of 25) from 3-point range.

The Terriers opened on a 19-9 run capped by a Stumpe 3-pointer and led all the way to a 40-32 advantage at the break.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Coastal Carolina closed to 52-51 midway through the second half but Stumpe replied with a 3-pointer and Nathan Hoover made a 3 and a layup to stretch the Terriers' lead to 59-52 with 8:31 remaining.

Jaylen Shaw led the Chanticleers (4-3) with a career-high 26 points.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

    Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese will try to conjure up a game plan to stop South Pointe's high-powered offense in Saturday's 4A football state championship game. Monday, he described what the process has been like so far.

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense
Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential 1:12

Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential
Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to 1:06

Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach

View More Video