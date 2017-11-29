Sports

Bullock, Diallo lead Providence to 88-84 win over Rider

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 10:00 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rodney Bullock scored seven of his 23 points in the final five minutes and Alpha Diallo had his first career double-double to help Providence hold off Rider 88-84 on Wednesday night.

Diallo, a 6-7 sophomore guard, had nine of his 13 points in the second half and finished with a career-high 11 rebounds. Kyron Cartwright had 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and seven assists for Providence (6-1).

Bullock made a layup and hit five free throws during an 11-3 run that gave the Friars an 81-74 lead with fewer than two minutes left. Rider went scoreless for more than three minutes to start that stretch, while Providence made 9 of 13 free-throw attempts. The Broncs scored seven of the next eight points to pull within one point with 28 seconds remaining, but the Friars made 6 of 6 foul shots before Jordan Allen hit a 3 with one second left.

Allen, a redshirt freshman, led Rider (5-2) with a season-high 28 points. Stevie Jordan had 19 points and nine assists, Frederick Scott scored 12 with 10 rebounds and Tyere Marshall added 16 points.

Rider made one more field goal (29) than the Friars, but made seven fewer free throws despite missing just one of 18 foul shots.

