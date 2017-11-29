Clemson's Shelton Mitchell, left, dribbles past Ohio State’s C.J. Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Clemson beat Ohio State 79-65.
Clemson's Shelton Mitchell, left, dribbles past Ohio State’s C.J. Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Clemson beat Ohio State 79-65. Jay LaPrete AP
Clemson's Shelton Mitchell, left, dribbles past Ohio State’s C.J. Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Clemson beat Ohio State 79-65. Jay LaPrete AP

Sports

Clemson rallies to beat Ohio State 79-65

By MITCH STACY

Associated Press

November 29, 2017 10:14 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Marcquise Reed scored 22 points and Shelton Mitchell had 19 as Clemson rallied in the second half to beat Ohio State 79-65 on Wednesday night in a Big Ten-ACC Challenge game.

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to open the game, but the Tigers (6-1) fell behind and didn’t take the lead again until a jumper by Reed put them up 54-53 with 11 minutes left in the game. They pulled away from there as the Buckeyes blew a lead for the second straight game.

Ohio State (5-3) pulled back to within 3 points with a Kaleb Wesson putback with 6:34 left, but a 15-4 run by the Tigers to finish the game made it a comfortable win.

Keita Bates-Diop scored 21 and Wesson had 15 for Ohio State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ohio State led 37-30 at the half. The Buckeyes had jumped out to a 13-point lead with about 8 minutes gone, but the Tigers climbed back in it on the strength of 10-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Aamir Simms.

The Tigers were impressive in clawing their way back in the game for their best start since the 2013-14 season.

The Buckeyes faltered again after blowing a 15-point lead to Butler in the PK80 Invitational on Sunday.

Clemson hosts UNC Asheville on Sunday.

Ohio State plays at Wisconsin on Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

    Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese will try to conjure up a game plan to stop South Pointe's high-powered offense in Saturday's 4A football state championship game. Monday, he described what the process has been like so far.

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense
Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential 1:12

Watch: Zeb Graham talks about Nation Ford basketball's potential
Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to 1:06

Watch: South Pointe's Scott Robinson Jr. talks about players' reaction to "Prima Donna Tour" comment from coach

View More Video