FILE - In this April 14, 2013, file photo, Adam Scott of Australia celebrates after a birdie putt on the 18th green during the fourth round of the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Scott, whose world ranking has slid to No. 31, said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, he will use a long-handled putter at the Australian PGA, similar to the now-banned broomstick version that he won the Masters with in 2013. He switched to a short putter from the broomstick one after a ban began in 2016 on anchoring the putter against the body.

Sports

Sergio Garcia has 1-stroke clubhouse lead at Australian PGA

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 11:22 PM

GOLD COAST, Australia

Sergio Garcia withstood two rain delays and his earliest career starting time for a 5-under 67 and the clubhouse lead at the Australian PGA Championship.

The Masters champion, starting on the 10th hole Thursday at 6:10 a.m. at Royal Pines and in a group with Adam Scott, had three birdies over his final seven holes.

"Other than a couple of times where it poured down on us, it was a fun day," the Spanish star said. "In a tournament I think probably the earliest I've teed off ... I want to say it was the closest I've had a dinner and a breakfast, ever."

Australians Rhein Gibson, Greg Chalmers and Stephen Dartnall shot 68s with the morning rounds completed.

Scott, playing with a long-handled putter, was 1 over through 16 holes before birdieing his final two for a 71. Scott used a broomstick putter when he won the Masters in 2013, but switched to a short putter after a ban on anchoring the putter against the body began in 2016.

"A good start and a good finish, mixed bag in the middle," said Scott, who was 2 under after three holes. "Some positive signs toward the end ... didn't let Sergio get too far ahead. I had a couple of putts that I would have liked to make from 15 feet or so that just slipped by."

Garcia said he wasn't aware that Scott had returned to the longer putter until the round began.

"I looked at him throughout the whole day and you could see that he was making sure that he had it away from his chest," Garcia said. "But we know Scotty's a great gentleman, he's a great boy and he's never going to do anything that shouldn't be done."

Mike Weir of Canada, the 2003 Masters champion, shot 73.

Marc Leishman and defending champion Harold Varner III had afternoon starts.

