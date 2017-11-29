Bearden leads 7 in double-figures, WKU beats EKU 83-51

Sports

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

Lamonte Bearden led seven Western Kentucky players in double figures with 16 points, and the Hilltoppers beat Eastern Kentucky 83-51 on Wednesday night.

It was the largest win over in-state foe EKU since Jan. 14, 1967. The Hilltoppers (5-2), who are off to their best start since 2012, had seven players in double figures for the first time since Nov. 24, 2011.

Taveion Hollingsworth made three 3-pointers and scored 14 points, and Jake Ohmer added three 3s and 11 points for Western Kentucky, which was 10 of 18 from 3-point range.

Darius Thompson had 11 points and nine assists for the Hilltoppers, who had a season-high 24 assists on 34 baskets. Bearden added six assists and just two turnovers.

Dedric Boyd led Eastern Kentucky (3-4) with four 3-pointers and 16 points.

