Reynolds, Copeland, Oni help Yale defeat Bryant 84-67

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 11:27 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Blake Reynolds scored 18 points, Alex Copeland added 15 and Miye Oni scored 14 and dished six assists as Yale shot 55 percent from the floor to beat Bryant 84-67 Wednesday night.

Yale had 24 assists on 31 made field goals.

Reynolds was 7-for-10 shooting, and made four of his five 3-point attempts. He also corralled seven rebounds and had a pair of steals as Yale (5-4) scored 21 points off 13 Bryant turnovers. Yale also dominated inside with a 36-14 advantage on points in the paint and outrebounded Bryant 37-27.

Bryant's trio of Bosko Kostur, Ikenna Ndugba and Adam Grant combined for all but three of the team's total points. Kostur poured in 24 points on 9-for-11 shooting with six 3-pointers while Ndugba and Grant added 20 points each. The trio combined for 22-of-44 from the field while the rest of the team was a combined 1-for-14. Bryant fell to 1-6.

